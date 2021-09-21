CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears is heard requesting to eliminate her conservatorship back in 2009 in dramatic teaser for Netflix documentary Britney vs. Spears

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Britney Spears can be heard asking to eliminate her conservatorship back in 2009 in a leaked audio message from an upcoming Netflix documentary, titled Britney vs Spears.

The trailer for the documentary drops tomorrow, but a teaser released on Tuesday contains a voicemail from Britney, 39, to a lawyer, said to be recorded on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.

The 18-second clip features audio from Britney saying, 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier.'

'I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship...' before it cuts off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMiI8_0c3YhMkk00
Wanting out: Britney Spears is heard requesting to eliminate her conservatorship back in 2009 in dramatic teaser for Netflix documentary Britney vs. Spears

The timing of the audio message is interesting, as it is just a year after her well-publicized meltdown between 2007 and 2008, when she was briefly placed under a 5150 hold.

In the audio, Britney can be heard speaking clearly and directly, as it sounds as if the pop star is already asking for the controversial conservatorship to be ended.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, 69, had famously been paying himself $16,000 a month since 2008 to manage his daughter's multimillion dollar fortune - before stepping down this year.

The Netflix series is just the latest in many documentaries made about the singer's troubled life, that has come to ahead in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMdxv_0c3YhMkk00
Latest: The Netflix series is just the latest in many documentaries made about the singer's troubled life, that has come to ahead in recent months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPKgz_0c3YhMkk00
New information: The timing of the audio message is interesting, as it is just a year after her well-publicized meltdown between 2007 and 2008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcNUm_0c3YhMkk00
Shock: In the audio, Britney can be heard speaking clearly and directly, as it sounds as if the pop star is already asking for the controversial conservatorship to be ended

Last month, Jamie announced that he would stepping down, as his daughter has long demanded, provided Judge Brenda Penny asked him to and there was a plan in place for Britney's care.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said it was 'a vindication for Britney'.

'We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,' he said. 'It is vindication for Britney.'

In the court documents, obtained by TMZ, his lawyers write: 'There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.

'Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4QG1_0c3YhMkk00
Jamie Spears, pictured with Britney in 2015, on Thursday resigned as her conservator. He said that he was stepping down because he did not feel the continued public battle was in her best interests

Jamie, who has always insisted he was acting in the best interests of his superstar daughter, said that he will work with the legal teams to bring the complex case to an end.

'So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,' his lawyers wrote.

Jamie, who is not believed to have spoken to his daughter since before Christmas, said that he will continue to look out for his daughter's best interests.

'Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,' the lawyers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIUBE_0c3YhMkk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkP7f_0c3YhMkk00

'If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him.'

He said that the arrangement 'has worked as intended' and it was not surprising that Britney had felt 'constrained'.

The lawyers wrote: 'The Conservatorship has provided Ms. Spears with a structure to help her navigate the daily challenges of her personal life, family matters, medical issues, and career.

'By nature, the structure includes safeguards to protect the Conservatee from self-harm or harm from others.

'It is not surprising that Ms. Spears has often felt constrained or subject to excessive supervision.

'But, at least for the greater part of the past thirteen years, the Conservatorship has worked as intended.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTLnJ_0c3YhMkk00
Britney is pictured on stage in London in August 2018, during the Piece of Me tour

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Conservatorship#Tmz#Court
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating. The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nick Lachey talks Britney Spears engagement, conservatorship wins: ‘I’m thrilled’

Nick Lachey is voicing his support for fellow teen pop sensation Britney Spears as she fights to regain control of her life. "For all of us who knew Britney … we all remember that little girl who started out on this journey," the 98 Degrees singer, 47, told Page Six in an exclusive interview while promoting his role as a judge on Fox’s new reality singing competition series, "Alter Ego."
MUSIC
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy