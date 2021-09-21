CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt ceiling, government shutdown threats loom over Congressional leaders

By Matt Knoedler
KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - This week, lawmakers are facing two problems and seeking two solutions in Congress. First, the threat of a government shutdown at the end of the month. The U.S. House on Tuesday, racing to pass a short-term spending measure that would fund the government through early December. But here’s the catch: House Democrats have attached that spending plan to a bill that suspends the debt ceiling (the amount of money the federal government can borrow) until December 2022.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Democrat

Bartlett: The debt ceiling fight is a scam by GOP leaders

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit in October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KITV.com

Democrats prep spending bill to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON - With nearly 24 hours to go before a U.S. government shutdown, lawmakers are facing an uncertain timeline over key votes on a spending bill and President Biden’s physical infrastructure package. Senate Democrats on Wednesday are working on short-term spending bill that would fund the government through December 3...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Duluth News Tribune

As deadline looms, Democrats scramble to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress were moving to head off one of several concurrent crises they face this week, saying they would vote to head off a government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on Thursday. The scramble follows a series of votes in which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

Expert analysis on looming government shutdown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bitter battle over funding the federal government is underway on Capitol Hill with the clock ticking away. Congress has until midnight Thursday to avert a shutdown that could furlough thousands and hamper government agencies. Republicans remain opposed to approving a funding bill tied to raising...
BURLINGTON, VT
Arkansas Online

Funding measure blocked in Senate; shutdown looms for government

WASHINGTON -- Republican senators Monday night blocked a bill to keep the government operating and allow further federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again -- at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden's plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. "We have agreement on the CR -- the continuing resolution -- to prevent the government shutdown.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Democrats Head Toward Piecemeal Infrastructure Votes As Coalition Frays

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had never wavered. She said simply would not bring any bill to the floor of the House for a vote if it didn’t have enough votes to pass. But in the last 24 hours, she seems to have softened that position—if not dared her progresive friends to prove her a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Your Questions Answered on U.S. Government Shutdown

The U.S. government is approaching yet another possible shutdown unless Congress enacts a stopgap spending bill that carries through the start of a new fiscal year on Oct. 1. Memories remain fresh of the longest shutdown in U.S. history, lasting 35 days in late 2018 into early 2019, over President Donald Trump’s insistence on $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS

