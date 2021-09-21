CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn How to Make Tofu at This Japan Society Webinar

japanculture-nyc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmission: $25/$20 Japan Society members, seniors, and students. Delicate and delicious, tofu is a versatile food enjoyed in many Japanese dishes, from silky, chilled hiyayakko to deep-fried agedashidofu. At this online workshop, learn how to make fresh, authentic tofu at home with London-based chef and culinary educator Akemi Yokoyama. In the spirit of sustainability embodied by the Japanese concept of mottainai, participants will also use the tofu by-product to make tasty okara mochi.

www.japanculture-nyc.com

