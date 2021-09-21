CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Cover picture for the articleSeeing yourself and your community in books is powerful. By creating mirrors of ourselves, or windows to the lives of our friends and neighbors, books help us get to know ourselves and create connections to others. In September, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library celebrates both Library Card Sign-Up Month and is coming off WelcomeCLT’s Welcome Week (September 10-19). The theme for Welcome Week this year was “Belonging Begins with Us,” a statement that underscores the mission of the Library and our belief in the importance of information access for all as well as the power and importance of diverse books.

