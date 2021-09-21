It's Officially Been A Year Since Xbox And Bethesda Joined Forces

September 16, 2020, a day in which Sony fans around the world finally got concrete information about when they could expect a PlayStation 5 in their homes. The PS5 release date and price were both announced, with Sony assuring buyers that PS5 preorders would go live the following day. Though some details are still a bit clouded in the chaos of that day, all evidence points to mega-retailer Wal-Mart firing the first shot and opening up PS5 preorders on their website that very evening. This led to a domino effect of other retailers like Amazon opening up their preorders early, creating a frenzy among buyers trying to be the first to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 console. Some were lucky, others disappointed, while others had gone to sleep that night thinking they’d have a fair shot of preordering the newest Sony console the following day. Those people would wake up to be sorely disappointed, and so began the launch debacle of the PlayStation 5.

