It's Officially Been A Year Since Xbox And Bethesda Joined Forces

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time last year it was just a normal September day until Xbox decided to shake up the games industry forever. In a shock announcement, Xbox revealed it had acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. As a result, developers such as Bethesda, id Software, Arkane and Tango Gameworks were all now going to fall under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, and the rest is history.

