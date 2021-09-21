ProHogs in the NFL – Week 2 Report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Henry hauled in two catches for 42 yards as he helped New England to its first win of the year, a 25-6 win over the New York Jets. Henry caught a 32-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter, his seventh career 30-yard reception. His career-best was a 59-yard reception at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016, when he played for the Chargers.