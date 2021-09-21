CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

#ProHogs in the NFL – Week 2 Report

By Jacob Pavilack
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Here is a look at how the 16 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Henry hauled in two catches for 42 yards as he helped New England to its first win of the year, a 25-6 win over the New York Jets. Henry caught a 32-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter, his seventh career 30-yard reception. His career-best was a 59-yard reception at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016, when he played for the Chargers.

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

In the first week of the 2021 NFL season, nine of the 16 games were upsets. Altogether, underdogs were 12-4 against the spread, with only the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams covering as favorites. Bleacher Report national NFL writers Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bears#American Football#Qb Mac Jones#Cbs#Ol#Pff#Detroit Lions Ragnow#Den#Dnp#New York Giants#Pdef#Sks#Atl#Sf#Ne#Cincinnati2#Lv#Green Bay2#Arizona1
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy