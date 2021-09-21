CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Massive illegal marijuana grow raided near Gardnerville

By Kenzie Margiott, KRNV
mynews4.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A massive illegal marijuana cultivation operation outside of Gardnerville was raided Monday afternoon by federal and state agencies. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a search warrant was issued to remove the approximately 160 greenhouses spanning over 22 acres of land behind the Pine View Estates. Officials say the illegal grow had more than 60,000 marijuana plants with a street value of millions.

mynews4.com

