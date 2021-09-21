CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup key holes: Crosswinds could make this 'beguiling' par 3 a pivotal play

By Steve Scott, Golfweek's Director of Instruction
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002WNQ_0c3Yct3400

Perched on the shores of Lake Michigan, the 12th hole is a seemingly innocuous par 3, measuring a mere 143 yards, however, during the matches this week it will play more exacting than the yardage might indicate.

With the winds forecasted to be out of the west, this hole will play in a left to right crosswind, typically the most difficult wind for a right-hander.

Any shot with a right to left shape will be fighting against the wind and controlling distance will be the most difficult obstacle the players will face. Understanding the nuances here will be paramount to conquering this beautiful, but beguiling hole.

From the tee, the green perilously sits high above the lake, and the intimidation starts at that very moment. The players can clearly visualize what Pete Dye intended; any miss short and/or right will fall some 20-30 feet below the putting surface. This hole plays ever so slightly downhill and the front two-thirds of this green appears large, however, it will play much smaller depending on the hole location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rxt0s_0c3Yct3400
The Puttview yardage book for Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, site of the Ryder Cup (Courtesy of Puttview)

The front-left corner has numerous knobs and humps to repel your ball from the hole and the back-middle of the green slopes away towards a cavernous bunker where golf balls will collect in a hurry, even with the slightest misjudgment of the wind.

Whereas the front portion of the green has a little margin for error, the back-right area of the green (where we should see the hole for at least one or two sessions) is the size of a living room and has absolutely zero room for any mistake.

What ultimately makes the shortest par 3 at Whistling Straits so devilish will be the forecasted wind direction from the west, blowing at 10-20 miles per hour. To top it off, the large grandstand sitting on the back left of the green will aid in fooling players from the tee as the flag could lay limper than the actual wind velocity at the short-iron apex.

Several balls could be missed short right of the green in the aforementioned fall-offs, so we may see players playing more conservatively (especially in foursomes) given the petite length of the hole.

We can’t wait to see how the Ryder Cup course setup team and Mother Nature challenges the players for all sessions this week, and this 12th hole will serve as a key in the final outcome.

Steve Scott is the Director of Instruction for Golfweek and the author of the book “Hey, Tiger – you need to move your mark back,” released earlier this year (Skyhorse Publishing, $19.99). It’s available at movethatback.com. Aside from leading our lessons, Scott is also the PGA head golf professional at the Outpost Club, founder of the Silver Club Golfing Society and a PGA Tour Live analyst.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Crosswind#Whistling Straits#Skyhorse Publishing#The Outpost Club#Pga Tour Live
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Steve Stricker’s Wife?

Steve Stricker is the USA’s Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 tournament, and he’s a very accomplished golf player in his own right too – signified by his 12 PGA Tour titles. After helping Jim Furyk at the 2018 Ryder Cup as a non-playing vice-captain, Stricker will be hoping that...
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Calls Out PGA Tour for Bizarre New Rule About Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Beef

The rowdier fans out there have long lamented the absence of a professional golf organization that would allow them to chant, jeer, and cheer at the tour pros while they play. While that likely won’t happen any time soon for obvious reasons, the most recent development with the PGA regarding the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau beef might be the last straw. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has outlawed the yelling of the term “Brooksy” during play. The decision came as a result of Koepka’s nickname being used to taunt DeChambeau recently.
NFL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On The Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods won’t be playing in this year’s Ryder Cup, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year. However, with this year’s event taking place in the United States, many wondered if Woods would make an appearance to support the American team.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods will "probably not" make an appearance at the Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods will "probably not" make an appearance at the Ryder Cup this week, according to United States captain Steve Stricker. Woods is however expected to give the US team a motivational speech via a video link should he not be able to make it to Whistling Straits. The former...
GOLF
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Do players get paid for playing in the Ryder Cup?

Do the players get paid for playing in the Ryder Cup?. Today's Golfer's 2021 Ryder Cup coverage is brought to you in association with PING. The Ryder Cup is one of the most lucrative events in sports, pulling in millions of pounds through television rights and sponsorship and competed in by 24 multi-millonaire golfers.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
golf365.com

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm hit back after shaky Ryder Cup start

Europe recovered from a shaky start to get back on level terms with the United States early on the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. With all four foursome groups out on the course the visitors were up in the first two games and down in the last two.
GOLF
froggyweb.com

Golf-Koepka confirms he will play in Ryder Cup

(Reuters) – Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka confirmed his participation in next week’s Ryder Cup, after his commitment to the competition was called into question. In an interview with Golf Digest this week, Koepka described the biennial team event between the United States and Europe as “a bit odd” and mentally challenging, saying that he might not be cut out for team sports.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy