This planned Hill Country hotel and conference center is expected to break ground in early 2022 and bring a nine-figure economic impact. It follows significant commercial and residential development in the area. "We've always been a regional economy heavily influenced by retail sales," says Christian Fletcher, executive director of the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. "Our trade area is now over 100,000 people who are here at least a few times a month for shopping, dining, work." Click through for more details on the project plans and the companies involved.

