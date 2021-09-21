CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

RENDERINGS: Atrium Health CEO outlines latest plan for innovation district near med school site

By Caroline Hudson
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtrium Health is planning to break ground on its innovation district here next December. The district, connected to the planned second campus of Wake Forest School of Medicine in midtown, will focus on translational research, which takes innovative research and turns it into new treatment methods. It will be a combination of education and research, bringing together physicians, students, researchers and businesses, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said at an N.C. Chamber presentation today.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Atrium Health hires hospital CEO from Florida as north market president

Atrium Health has named Roy Hawkins Jr. as its north market president, effective immediately. Hawkins will oversee operations at three hospitals, Atrium Health Cabarrus, AH Stanly and AH University City, plus three standalone emergency departments in Huntersville, Harrisburg and Kannapolis. He replaces Christopher Bowe, who moved into a newly created role as chief operating officer for the greater Charlotte region.
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

Atrium exec on how health-care technology will drive industry's future

It's no secret. Covid-19 has accelerated the urgency to transform the health-care industry. The pandemic crushed once-normal business models and required typically years-long innovation to happen within a matter of weeks. To drive change, Atrium Health is implementing a two-part strategy — Rise, to improve current processes, and Reshape, to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wgxa.tv

Atrium's CEO recognized as diversity leader in healthcare

MACON, Ga. -- The CEO of one of Macon's hospital systems is getting recognized as a leader in healthcare. The magazine "Modern Healthcare" named Delvecchio Finley, CEO and President of Atrium Health Navicent, as one of its 2021 Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare. The award recognizes the field's strongest...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
bizjournals

CBJ Morning Buzz: Atrium Health seeks public funds to support innovation district; City achieves gold rating for sustainability

Atrium Health is seeking city and county investments as well as federal funding to support its development of an innovation district around the site of its planned medical school in midtown Charlotte. CBJ news partner WSOC-TV reports the health-care system hopes the local governments will contribute a combined $75 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Atrium Health innovation district to create 11K jobs, seeks $100M in public funds

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is seeking $100 million in funding to build an innovation district that will surround its future medical school, Wake Forest School of Medicine, according to a Sept. 29 Charlotte Observer report. The medical school, which is planned through a partnership between Atrium Health and Winston Salem,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theunionstar.com

Innovation grants awarded to 11 school districts

RICHMOND — Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane today announced the award of state grants to 11 school divisions to develop or implement innovative programs that support the Board of Education’s Profile of a Virginia Graduate and Virginia’s 5 C’s(critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) and prepare students for careers and postsecondary education. Seven school divisions received planning grants, and four divisions received funding to support implementation this fall of previously planned innovative programs.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Innovation District#Ceo#N C Chamber#Innovation Quarter#Winston Salem#Tripp Umbach
coloradocommunitymedia.com

Cherry Creek district adding 2 health centers at schools

The Cherry Creek School District recently kicked off building two school-based health centers that are slated to open to district students and families in January, according to a news release. The two health centers will be located on the campus of Overland High School and Prairie Middle School in west...
AURORA, CO
Daily Progress

Health district will let schools make COVID calls

The Blue Ridge Health District will no longer call families of students who might have been exposed COVID-19 while at school, leaving that effort to schools, district officials said in a town hall Wednesday evening. School systems — public and private — already have worked to identify and contact students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Union-Recorder

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment. Testing is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment. To schedule an appointment, visit www.CovidSafeGA.org. “While several COVID testing sites have been operating in our community throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen...
BALDWIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy