Hurricane Sam, a powerful Category 4 storm that moved westward through the Atlantic Ocean, continued to strengthen on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.As of 11 pm, the storm was located about 850 miles off the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea with winds gusting up to 145 mph. Sam, the seventh hurricane of this season, has a relatively smaller reach with winds reaching 30 miles from its core and its tropical storm force winds stretching up to 90 miles. "Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, slow weakening is forecast....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO