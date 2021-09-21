The Hayworths Are Back to Annoy Each Other in ‘Home Economics’ Season 2
Combine an A-plus cast with smart writing about a taboo subject — the financial disparity between adult siblings — and you get a sitcom worth its weight in comedy gold. In Season 1 of Home Economics, the Hayworths — struggling author Tom (Topher Grace), woke middle sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) and baby bro Connor (Jimmy Tatro), the dim but rich venture capitalist — cracked us up while clashing over personal loans, pricey vacations and pay inequality.www.tvinsider.com
