The Hayworths Are Back to Annoy Each Other in ‘Home Economics’ Season 2

As we prepare ourselves for the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere at the end of the year, we should also brace for a lot of new dynamics. At the end of this past season, Johnny and Daniel recognized that they had a singular threat that could destroy the whole community in John Kreese. He’s now running Cobra Kai, and it would take both of their dojos coming together in order to stop him. That means more training, more effort, and above all else, cooperation. They can’t get distracted by each other when there is a much bigger threat just on the other side of the horizon.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO