CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas lands at No. 2 in 247Sports' latest Big 12 football power rankings

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oz31L_0c3YbrJp00
Texas ranks No. 2 in 247Sports' latest Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 title appears to be up for grabs.

The top two preseason teams have not looked as strong as many expected. Oklahoma narrowly escaped Tulane and has been getting poor performances from star quarterback Spencer Rattler, and Iowa State barely beat Northern Iowa prior to suffering a loss against Iowa in Week 2.

The Big 12 looks poised for mayhem.

Texas, TCU and Kansas State seemingly have a window of opportunity to contend for a Big 12 championship. This is reflected in the most recent 247Sports Big 12 power rankings.

247Sports views Texas, No. 25 Kansas State, and TCU as better squads than Iowa State, which is ranked No. 14 in the nation. The order of these three schools could certainly be adjusted and no one would bat an eye. Iowa State was expected to contend for the College Football Playoff, but after the first two weeks it looks like it may struggle to contend in the Big 12.

Texas landing at No. 2 may be a tad on the high end, given that they just now figured out their quarterback situation, have a glaring offensive line issue and had their front seven exposed by an unranked Arkansas team. The Longhorns will need to resolve some issues as soon was possible because their next six games aren’t for the faint of heart.

If Steve Sarkisian and Texas can match their performances against Louisiana and Rice, this team has the talent to contend in the Big 12. If they do not solve the issues we saw in the Arkansas game, the Longhorns could be free-falling down this list in no time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
City
Star, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Iowa State#247sports#American Football#Tcu#Kansas State#Longhorns
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Computer Model Has New Team At No. 1 Overall

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a dominant performance over Southern Miss. With the win, Alabama moved to 4-0 on the season and kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, despite the team’s dominant performance, it slipped to No. 2 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

Mullet-Wearing Georgia Southern Football Player Suspended Indefinitely After Stone Cold Beer Chug Stunt on Moving Bus

Georgia Southern announced this week it suspended a player after a video of him obliterating a beer atop a moving bus ahead of Saturday’s game went viral. The team suspended nose tackle Gavin Adcock Monday only a day after the school fired head coach Chad Lunsford. The team is off to a 1-3 start. But the Eagles athletic director said the school fired Lunsford in part because of the Adcock’s stunt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy