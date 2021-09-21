Texas lands at No. 2 in 247Sports' latest Big 12 football power rankings

Texas ranks No. 2 in 247Sports' latest Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 title appears to be up for grabs.

The top two preseason teams have not looked as strong as many expected. Oklahoma narrowly escaped Tulane and has been getting poor performances from star quarterback Spencer Rattler, and Iowa State barely beat Northern Iowa prior to suffering a loss against Iowa in Week 2.

The Big 12 looks poised for mayhem.

Texas, TCU and Kansas State seemingly have a window of opportunity to contend for a Big 12 championship. This is reflected in the most recent 247Sports Big 12 power rankings.

247Sports views Texas, No. 25 Kansas State, and TCU as better squads than Iowa State, which is ranked No. 14 in the nation. The order of these three schools could certainly be adjusted and no one would bat an eye. Iowa State was expected to contend for the College Football Playoff, but after the first two weeks it looks like it may struggle to contend in the Big 12.

Texas landing at No. 2 may be a tad on the high end, given that they just now figured out their quarterback situation, have a glaring offensive line issue and had their front seven exposed by an unranked Arkansas team. The Longhorns will need to resolve some issues as soon was possible because their next six games aren’t for the faint of heart.

If Steve Sarkisian and Texas can match their performances against Louisiana and Rice, this team has the talent to contend in the Big 12. If they do not solve the issues we saw in the Arkansas game, the Longhorns could be free-falling down this list in no time.