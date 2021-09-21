Write by Night: Rush’s Geddy Lee to publish memoir in 2022
Geddy Lee made good use of his time in quarantine: He wrote a memoir that’ll be out next year. The Rush bassist/vocalist writes on Instagram that during the year and a half he spent in lockdown due to COVID-19 — “the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was nineteen,” he notes — he passed the time by teaching his grandson how to play baseball, taking care of his dogs, and watching TV mysteries with his wife. “Oh, and another thing,” he adds. “I began to write. Words, that is.”www.illinoisnewsnow.com
