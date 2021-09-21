CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mandy Hansen Describes Being on Television as ‘Scary’

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World-famous fisherman and Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen grew up around the ocean. Naturally, he introduced his daughter to the craft, with her tendering salmon since she was 14 years old. However, even with her fishing familiarity, Mandy Hansen describes being on television as “scary.”. Mandy spoke to Hollywood Soapbox...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sig Hansen
Norristown Times Herald

Mandy Moore describes motherhood as the 'greatest thing ever'

Mandy Moore insists “nothing is as satisfying” as motherhood. The ‘This Is Us’ actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed son Gus into the world in February and she admitted her life has changed “in every imaginable way” since then. Speaking on the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

Where is Jake Harris from Deadliest Catch now?

DEADLIEST Catch star Jake Harris left the series after season 8 but has since re-appeared in the 16th season’s finale. Here’s what we know about late fisherman Phil Harris’s youngest son. 1. Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has appeared in the series finaleCredit: Getty – Contributor. Where is Jake Harris...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Deadliest Catch#Northwestern
Connecticut Post

Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu Detective Drama Pilot 'Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem'

Mandy Patinkin will star in the detective drama “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem,” which has been ordered to pilot at Hulu. The series asks the question: How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Amy Adams Tears Up as She Describes Playing a Grieving Mother in Dear Evan Hansen: 'Makes Me So Sad'

Amy Adams' role in Dear Evan Hansen as a grieving mother still lingers with the actress months after she completed filming the movie musical. Adams, 47, attended PEOPLE's panel discussion "Let's Talk About It: Youth and Mental Health—A Conversation with the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen and PEOPLE," where she was asked about channeling the character of Cynthia Murphy, a grieving mother who has lost her son Connor to suicide. PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein questioned if Cynthia would have been better off believing that Connor and Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) were actual friends.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Makes Biggest Gamble of His Career in Upcoming Season

This season, the stakes are even higher for the stars of Gold Rush. Returning on September 24, Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and Fred Lewis are back at the mines working harder than ever to find the hidden havens of the precious metal. However, as fans of the show know, the more the stars mine in an area, the harder it is to find their next underground source.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

224K+
Followers
23K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy