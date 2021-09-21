D91 students and staff reflect on 9/11
Two weeks ago, District 91 students in all grade levels participated in a virtual assembly to commemorate what happened in this country on Sept. 11, 2001. Eric Beltran, assistant principal of Forest Park Middle School, closed the program by playing taps as 9/11 scenes were projected on hundreds of student computers in each individual classroom. He said teachers told him that student reactions were very powerful with some students close to tears.www.forestparkreview.com
Comments / 0