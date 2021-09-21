Smoky Eggplant With Whipped Ricotta & Pistachios
Whenever I fire up the grill, I like to throw a big eggplant on the side to cook slowly alongside my main meats. It takes some time, but will ultimately give way to smoky, creamy goodness. Whipping ricotta (like BelGioioso’s Ricotta con Latte®) is a surprisingly effortless trick that takes this dish to the next level, with added crunch-factor from roasted pistachios and a dusting of sumac for citrusy brightness. Serve it as an appetizer with bread or pita, or as a vegetable side with dinner—I guarantee you won’t be able to stop scooping it up! —Irene Yoo.food52.com
