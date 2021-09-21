CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Smoky Eggplant With Whipped Ricotta & Pistachios

By Irene Yoo
Food52
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever I fire up the grill, I like to throw a big eggplant on the side to cook slowly alongside my main meats. It takes some time, but will ultimately give way to smoky, creamy goodness. Whipping ricotta (like BelGioioso’s Ricotta con Latte®) is a surprisingly effortless trick that takes this dish to the next level, with added crunch-factor from roasted pistachios and a dusting of sumac for citrusy brightness. Serve it as an appetizer with bread or pita, or as a vegetable side with dinner—I guarantee you won’t be able to stop scooping it up! —Irene Yoo.

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Sandwiches Recipe

Through extra-slow braising in onion soup mix-infused beef broth, this recipe from registered dietician and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness transforms a nice lean cut of pork loin into tender and flavorful pulled pork that's perfect for sandwiches and that the whole family will love. "The texture of this dish is moist and tender," Carli promises, and it requires a mere three ingredients and five minutes of prep.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Eggplant#Pistachios#Belgioioso Cheese#Food Drink#Ricotta Con Latte
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Food52

How to recreate Kurdish butternut squash dish

Friends served a wonderful vegetarian side dish of butternut squash, lentils, some spices and aromatics (maybe cinnamon, onion, other), made by a Kurdish émigré chef who runs a cafe (far from me) near one of their work places. I would love to recreate it at home but can't find quite...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Hershey's No-Bake Chocolate Mousse

On these still-warm days, turning on the oven for a family dessert still seems like a bad idea. This super simple mousse dessert, however, seems like a great idea. Just add butter to the crust mix, milk to the filling mix and drizzle on the chocolate topping and you have a dessert that looks like you spent a lot more time making it than you did (you should chill it for about an hour). Oh, and it’s delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Making Homemade Peanut Butter

My friend and I are contemplating how to make our own peanut butter because our households run out so quickly! Here are our primary questions:. 1. Sourcing peanuts in bulk (and how much do you need) and unsalted versus salted if using prepared nuts?. 2. Type of hardware required to...
RECIPES
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
Food52

Space Cake

In Amsterdam, space cakes come in various flavors, shapes, and potencies. As long as the pastry contains weed, the title of space cake fits. But to get a little meta and dip into stoner culture, this space cake really takes you to the moon. With a graham cracker cake, marshmallow icing, and a dark chocolate ganache, this recipe riffs on a Southern classic treat: the moon pie!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Drinkable Whipped Creams

Tokyo-based food and beverage company M.G.K. is offering a special treat for dessert lovers and it takes the form of whipped cream in a can. The Whipped Cream is a Drink (Nama Cream ha Nomimono) is not strictly whipped cream but rather 14% milk fat cream, which offers a much thicker consistency than the average milk- or cream-based beverage.
FOOD & DRINKS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

This sheet pan eggplant caponata atop fluffy couscous has a tangy secret

When I worked at an Italian restaurant in Upstate New York, one of the chefs I cooked alongside used to make some version of this dish for family meal whenever it was his turn to cook. The other sous chefs and cooks and I knew it as "couscous with stuff on top."
RECIPES
ozaukeepress.com

Eggplant offers a canvas to create a meal

Although most people think of eggplant as deep purple in color, there are actually many hues of the vegetable — everything from white to lavender to pale green, not to mention yellow and even a striped variety. Whatever color you choose, most varieties can be used interchangeably. This is the...
RECIPES
Times Union

Farmers market spotlight: Turkish eggplant

In this biweekly Farmers Market Spotlight, we feature a food item that’s available at a Capital Region farmers market, but usually not supermarkets, and offer tips on how to cook with it. Spotlight: Turkish eggplant. What is it: These shiny, fire-orange globes streaked with green appear the furthest thing from...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy