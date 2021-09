BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traevon George, 35, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering Andre Giles after the two men had a dispute on The Block last January, the Office of the State’s Attorney For Baltimore City announced on Wednesday. On Jan. 28 around 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to the stretch of strip clubs and adult stores downtown and found Giles, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries but ultimately died in early February. Security footage from the night of the shooting shows Giles talking with a group...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO