Unseen footage of Chris Cornell featured in video celebrating daughter Toni’s birthday

Mama June was seen walking alongside her rumored flame Jordan McCollum after exiting a luxury limo while enjoying a four-night stay in Las Vegas. “Mama June” Shannon, 42, was recently photographed with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, for the first time while walking around Las Vegas, NV during a trip that started last Wednesday. The reality star and TikTok star walked near each other after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel on the strip and were dressed to impress. They both looked comfortable while greeting people nearby and were carrying bags while passing by cameras. Check out the pics HERE.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO