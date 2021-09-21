Unseen footage of Chris Cornell featured in video celebrating daughter Toni’s birthday
Previously unseen footage of the late Chris Cornell is featured in a new video released to celebrate his daughter Toni‘s 17th birthday. The video, which was posted to Cornell’s Instagram, shows the father-daughter pair playing music together over the years, including a particularly moving clip of Chris strumming “You Are My Sunshine” on an acoustic guitar while an infant Toni hangs on its neck.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0