CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Unseen footage of Chris Cornell featured in video celebrating daughter Toni’s birthday

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously unseen footage of the late Chris Cornell is featured in a new video released to celebrate his daughter Toni‘s 17th birthday. The video, which was posted to Cornell’s Instagram, shows the father-daughter pair playing music together over the years, including a particularly moving clip of Chris strumming “You Are My Sunshine” on an acoustic guitar while an infant Toni hangs on its neck.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Stargazers: How Chris Cornell and Andrew Wood transformed Seattle rock, then the world

On the evening of March 16, 1990, 19 year old Xana La Fuente returned to the Seattle apartment she shared with her boyfriend Andrew Wood. Wood was a rising star within Seattle's flourishing underground scene – an up and coming rock singer who had been making a name for himself with his bands Malfunkshun and, later, Mother Love Bone. But when La Fuente made it inside her apartment that night, she discovered Wood slumped over the couch in a comatose state.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

R. Kelly’s ex-wife says her heart ‘breaks’ for their children

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea Kelly said that her “heart breaks” for their children who have to live with shame after the singer was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering. Drea Kelly, who was married to the disgraced R&B superstar for 13 years, said that she reacted to the news of...
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Vicky Cornell
HollywoodLife

Mama June, 42, Spotted In 1st Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, In Vegas

Mama June was seen walking alongside her rumored flame Jordan McCollum after exiting a luxury limo while enjoying a four-night stay in Las Vegas. “Mama June” Shannon, 42, was recently photographed with her new rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum, 24, for the first time while walking around Las Vegas, NV during a trip that started last Wednesday. The reality star and TikTok star walked near each other after exiting a limousine near their VIP hotel on the strip and were dressed to impress. They both looked comfortable while greeting people nearby and were carrying bags while passing by cameras. Check out the pics HERE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Acoustic Guitar#Copyright#Instagram
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Brian Laundrie's Sister Shares Final Text Message With Gabby Petito

The sister of Brian Laundrie has shared her final correspondence with Gabby Petito before she was found dead. Sharing the post with American breakfast show, Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie revealed she had been texting with Gabby, 22, as she was at the rocks when the pair of them were at the Arches.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Jada and Willow Smith Both Admit To Considering Getting BBL Surgery

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting cheeky about a very popular procedure, a BBL. A “BBL” is short for a Brazillian Butt Lift and according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, it is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White May Become the Newest ‘Hamilton’ Actor After Hilarious Outro with Pat Sajak

As the newest episode of Wheel of Fortune came to a close, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White hilariously joked that she’d be singing the Hamilton soundtrack. There’s been a handful of changes to the popular game show as the new season recently kicked off. Before tonight’s show finished up, the famous hosts kidded around about White performing songs on set as part of the changes to the game long-running game show. We think the legendary hostess would be a great addition to the hit Broadway play, but it seems to be all in jest unfortunately.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Lindsie Chrisley Embraces Ex-Husband Will, Shares Bittersweet Update

Lindsie Chrisley was feeling emotional over the weekend as she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself embracing her ex-husband Will Campbell. Turns out, she had a bit of a bittersweet update she wanted to share with her followers. Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter’s post was both bittersweet and emotional. It contained a collection of old photos. Old photos from a different time. A time when her family was a single unit. Now, things were messy and different.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy