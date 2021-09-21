Mickey Guyton calls ‘Remember Her Name’ ﻿a form of “therapy”

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of the considerable strength of “Remember Her Name.” It’s a record that, on one hand, credibly posits Guyton as America’s next country-pop crossover superstar and, on the other, is unflinching about addressing the obstacles that may well still stand in the way of that happening.

