Dauphin County, PA

Firefighter Among 3 Hospitalized In Dauphin County Fire

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207ms5_0c3YYrLm00

A firefighter and two residents were injured in a house fire in Dauphin County early Tuesday morning, according to Swatara Fire 91.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of Main Street in Swatara Township, around 2:30 a.m.

All three victims were hospitalized.

The lineman from Engine 91 who was injured has since been released.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

