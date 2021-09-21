CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Home Available for Vacation Rental

“All good things to those who wait” was some creep, yet eerily helpful advice, given by Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the Oscar-winning thriller “Silence of the Lambs” from 1991. Now, for those who have been waiting to get inside the house featured in the disturbing movie, your time has come....

“Silence of the Lambs” House Now Rentable for Skin-Crawling Overnight Stays

Fictional serial killer Buffalo Bill is famously a pretty terrible host in The Silence of the Lambs. Nevertheless, the three-story, four-bedroom southwestern Pennsylvania home that served as the character's residence and grisly tailoring workshop in the creepy, Oscar-winning 1991 thriller is now taking overnight guests. Recently purchased by Chris Rowan,...
