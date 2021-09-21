Iconic ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Home Available for Vacation Rental

[Editor’s Note: A small portion of the film review is by Todd Doogan. The rest is by Bill Hunt.]. Based on the 1988 novel by Thomas Harris, The Silence of the Lambs focuses on the twisted journey taken by a young FBI trainee named Clarice Starling, played here with unflinching honesty by Jodie Foster. The FBI is attempting to solve a rash of serial killings in Illinois, murders apparently committed by a psychopath they’ve nicknamed “Buffalo Bill” (Ted Levine). But criminal profilers claim there couldn’t be a person evil enough to commit such crimes in real life. It seems that Bill is making himself a suit out of human skin, and is kidnapping and murdering young women to obtain it. So Starling is asked by her superior, Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn), to question Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), another infamous serial killer who was formerly a well-respected forensic psychiatrist. After all, who better to understand such evil? Through their conversations, Starling and Lecter form a bond of sorts; he agrees to help her, but only in exchange for details of her childhood... a quid pro quo that Crawford specifically warns her against. But the question soon becomes: how far is Starling willing to go? How much does she dare reveal to Lecter in exchange for his help? And given Lecter’s cunning brilliance, is he actually helping Starling, or using her for his own darker purpose?

