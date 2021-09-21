Ohio furniture maker growing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): An Ohio-based furniture manufacturer is growing its operations in Allen County in response to demand that has increased during the pandemic. Sauder Woodworking Co. says it is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to lease and equip a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Cedar Oak Industrial Park in New Haven with plans to add more than 50 jobs. The company is using the facility to package IKEA kitchen cabinet bases that are manufactured at its Ohio location.