FWP proposal to sell fraction of an acre at Georgetown Lake stirs controversy

By DUNCAN ADAMS
Missoulian
 8 days ago

For Les Castren the parcel size mattered less than the fundamental principle he felt should prevail. “I’m opposed to Fish and Game selling public property off for anything,” Castren said, addressing Randy Arnold, Regional Supervisor for Region 2 of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Castren spoke up on the evening...

