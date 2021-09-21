CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That's not right, gold lower, silver flat

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, the equities and most of the soft commodities got hammered, triggering sell signals in some of the equity markets. This morning, markets are up big, which is a sell signal. Down trending markets that open higher typically will close lower; every rally to a resistance level is a sell.

With a fresh higher high for the move in the Dollar Index this morning, the gains in gold appear to be short covering from yesterday's washout. However, gold bulls remain discouraged, as a widening chorus of inflation evidence and spiking US interest rates resulted in a washout in the December contract yesterday that at times approached $25. In other words, gold and silver have not transitioned into a position to benefit from inflation and instead are concerned about sharp increases in interest rates, a surging US dollar and softer industrial demand for copper. However, the inflation threat has not been fully embraced throughout the markets yet, as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve testified in front of Congress that he still sees inflation pressures as transitory. Some economists are downplaying the potential for inflation until they see CPI readings become as hot as PPI. With further gains in Treasury yields today, it is possible that the taper tantrum in equities and physical commodities will continue, with copper falling further. With the recent COT report in gold registering a spec and fund net long of 220,791 contracts, a measure of stop loss selling is likely on any failure of chart support. Critical support and targeting in December gold is seen at $1,727.50, with a trade back above $1,764.60 needed to alter the downtrend. Unlike gold, silver has not ranged down in the face of a taper tantrum, an upside breakout in the dollar, and noted weakness in the gold market, and that suggests value has been found.
