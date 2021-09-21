CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets try to rebound after Dow drops 600 points, worst day since July

NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street is trying to recover after markets took a dramatic plunge, the Dow seeing its worst day since July, plummeting more than 600 points. CNBC’s Mackenzie Sigalos explains what caused the dramatic fall in the markets. Sept. 21, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Related
Reuters

Dow, S&P 500 supported by defensives after bruising selloff

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gains in defensive shares and Boeing helped the Dow and the S&P 500 index recover some lost ground on Wednesday after concerns over inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite books 4th straight loss as stock-market rebound fades in final hour of Wednesday trade

U.S. stock-market benchmarks closed slightly higher but well off the best levels of Wednesday's trade as Wall Street attempted to recover some of the losses from Tuesday's yield-fueled rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up by about 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,391, on a preliminary basis; the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,359, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% at 14,512 to mark the fourth straight decline. Renewed concerns about too-hot inflation, which could force the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest-rate hikes, is causing friction in equity markets. The 10-year Treasury note yields [ss: BX:TMUBMUSD10Y] 1.540%, up from 1.534% on Tuesday. A number of other concerns, including those centered on the debt limit and the worries about weakening economic output, are also buffeting bulls.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over

S&P 500 rolling over after breaking out of channel. S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over. It’s long been a tough battle to be bearish stocks for any real length of time, and while this may very well be the case this time around again, there is reason to look for more weakness in the short-term.
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Stocks climb back a day after a rout led by the tech sector

Stocks on Wall Street moved broadly higher Wednesday, recouping some of their losses a day after the benchmark S&P 500 had its worst drop since May. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.6%, to 34,487, and the Nasdaq was up 0.1%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

U.S. stock futures rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run eases, Dow futures are up 75 points

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield eased, causing investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures bounced back by 0.4%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
Fortune

Markets slide again as S&P dips to its worst day since May

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. stocks stumbled again on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 2% in its worst day of trading since May. The S&P closed at 4,352.63, the latest in a series of days this...
STOCKS
The New York Times

Stocks Tumble In Worst Day Since May

The S&P 500 tumbled 2% on Tuesday — the worst one-day slide for the benchmark U.S. index since May — as investors faced the expected wind-down of the enormous bond purchases the central bank has made since the start of the pandemic.
STOCKS
kq2.com

Dow drops more than 550 points as inflation concerns rattle investors

The US stock market took it on the chin again Tuesday, plummeting on worries about sustained high inflation that pushed bond yields higher. The debt ceiling debate raging in Washington didn't help market sentiment either. The Dow dropped some 600 points at its low-point, and finished the day down 569...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks slide; S&P 500 on track for biggest loss since May

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since May. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
STOCKS
UPI News

Nasdaq falls 2.8% for worst day since May as tech stocks drop

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite recorded its worst day since May after tech stocks tanked Tuesday amid rising treasury yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.83% and the S&P 500 dropped 2.04% as both indexes fell for the second consecutive day to start the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased modest gains from Monday, declining 569.38 points, or 1.63%.
STOCKS
Reuters

QUOTEBOX S&P 500 on track for worst day in four months

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) were on track for their worst day in four months on Tuesday, hit by weak consumer confidence data and surging Treasury yields. Below are investor comments about the selloff, which saw the Nasdaq down 2.5% in early afternoon...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow Ends Down Over 500 Points, Nasdaq Has Worst Close Since March

Stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday, with tech leading the decline, as government bond yields surged alongside commodity prices amid the extended energy crunch sweeping its way across the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 569 points, or 1.63%, to 34,299, with oil and banking stocks providing only limited...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

Stocks rose modestly on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 1:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111 points, or 0.3%, to 34,411 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Health care companies...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS

