Iowa teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge on Tuesday gave an 18-year-old Cedar Rapids man probation for a botched drug robbery that ended in the shooting death of his cousin last year.

Tyrell Gaston was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of second-degree robbery, The Gazette reported. His sentencing on the robbery was delayed a year so he could complete his probation for other charges in juvenile court, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons and obstructing prosecution.

Prosecutors have said Gaston was 16 on Jan. 24, 2020, when he went with his 18-year-old cousin, Andrew Gaston, to meet a 17-year-old to buy marijuana. Police said the cousins and another person ambushed 17-year-old Kyler Carson in a plot to rob him, but Carson pulled a gun and fired after he was attacked, killing Andrew Gaston and injuring Tyrell Gaston.

Gaston completed a program at an adolescent residential treatment facility in Dubuque, went back to high school and graduated and got a job to provide for his 3-month-old daughter, his lawyer said.

