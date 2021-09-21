CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Horizon West Report Success

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 9th, The West Orange Chamber of Commerce facilitated an informative luncheon that gave a quick snapshot of the ever-growing Horizon West. The update included information from Orange County Public Schools, Orange County Government, and Boyd Development. I had the pleasure to speak and attend this great luncheon and digest so much new information that will help our local business community grow. Did you know that Horizon West makes up approximately 4% of Orange County and in 2020, almost half of Orange County’s single-family residential growth happened in Horizon West? In addition, there has been and will continue to be a significant amount of commercial development (more places to eat, shop, and enjoy) in the Town Center following the residential development. These are just some of the interesting facts revealed at the Horizon west Report luncheon. To learn more, visit:

