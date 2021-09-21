CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Untold Truth Of Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake

By Allyson Nichols
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dairy Queen ice cream cakes have been around for just about every celebration for decades, from birthdays to holidays to even weddings. For many, these treats are a delicious piece of nostalgia that has followed them through every year and on many different occasions. So, it's no wonder that this is the cake so many of us always go for to make every celebration sweeter. Who can deny the truth that each layer of ice cream and cookie crumbs is supremely delicious, or that the icing decorations on top were carefully placed there to create the perfect design for you?

IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

