North Port Parks & Recreation Postpones Volunteer Event at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park
Unfortunately, due to the recent rainy conditions as well as current local circumstances, the North Port Parks & Recreation Department is going to postpone the National Public Lands Day clean-up day that was originally scheduled at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park for this Saturday, September 25. We will be rescheduling this event as soon as possible in conjunction with our friends from the Environmental Conservancy of North Port.www.cityofnorthport.com
Comments / 0