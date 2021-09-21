CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/21

By Schuyler Callihan
 8 days ago
The Carolina Panthers (2-0) will be back in action this Thursday as they hit the road for the first time in 2021 to take on the Houston Texans (1-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

DNP

LG Pat Elflein (hamstring)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

Limited

DE Morgan Fox (ankle)

Full Participation

LT Cameron Erving (knee)

FB Giovanni Ricci (knee)

