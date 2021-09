After not having any of its sports programs last year due to the pandemic, one non-profit youth organization is back in full force this year. Greene County Youth Athletic Association President Travis Warnke says they began the sports year with baseball and softball this past summer and are finishing up the football season. GCYAA has two leagues, including flag football for 3rd and 4th graders and tackle football for 5th and 6th graders. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio even though there were no sports last year for GCYAA, he’s happy to bring back the programs this year, even though for football, COVID-19 has still impacted the season overall by parents keeping kids from practicing at times.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO