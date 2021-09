People on social media have dug up some old Instagram posts from Gabby Petito. And many of them contain old drawings and messages that are somewhat concerning. Internet sleuths are calling attention to an old social media post by Gabby Petito. The post, created back on April 27, 2020, shows the drawing of a young girl’s face, and it is surrounded by several handwritten messages. It’s some of those messages that have been worrying people following the case from afar. Commenters have been trying to figure out what exactly Gabby’s artwork and messages could mean.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO