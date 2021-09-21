CEO Dr. Gary Kaplan to end career at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health after 22 years

As Marna Borgstrom prepares to retire as CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health next March, she is reflecting on her healthcare career and sharing advice for her successor. Ms. Borgstrom began her career in 1979 as an administrative fellow at Yale New Haven Hospital. After that, she continued to serve in leadership roles, including executive vice president and COO of Yale New Haven Hospital. She became president and CEO of Yale New Haven Health in 2005.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO