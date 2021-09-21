CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO Dr. Gary Kaplan to end career at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health after 22 years

Cover picture for the articleGary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a position he has held for 22 years. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, co-leader Ketul Patel will assume the role of sole CEO. For one year, Dr. Kaplan will serve as an adviser to Mr. Patel and senior vice president at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he will focus on quality, safety and patient experience, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 21.

