CEO Dr. Gary Kaplan to end career at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health after 22 years
Gary Kaplan, MD, is leaving his post as CEO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a position he has held for 22 years. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, co-leader Ketul Patel will assume the role of sole CEO. For one year, Dr. Kaplan will serve as an adviser to Mr. Patel and senior vice president at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, where he will focus on quality, safety and patient experience, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 21.www.beckershospitalreview.com
