Local startup StreetMetrics has partnered with Intersection, a national company that serves the out-of-home advertising industry. Through the partnership, Intersection is utilizing StreetMetrics measurement solutions to provide advertisers with detailed insights into their bus advertising campaigns in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and Seattle. By the end of 2021, Intersection will expand its offering to Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York and Portland. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO