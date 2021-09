AMD's yet-unannounced Milan-X server chips have received yet another dose of leaked specifications courtesy of Leaker Executable Fix, including core counts, TDP, and base and boost clocks. Milan-X is expected to be a drop-in replacement for AMD's server platform, with most of its performance and power improvements coming from the 3D V-Cache implementation that's been developed in partnership with TSMC. The chips will join AMD's currently-existing Epyc 7003 portfolio, will be based on the current Zen 3 design, and scale up to 64 cores. As this is a leak, it is best to take the news with a grain of salt until the official launch.

