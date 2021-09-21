CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi’s Disney Plus release date is Nov. 12 on Disney Plus Day

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
We've wondered when Shang-Chi would come to Disney Plus, and while everyone had an inkling of an idea, it seems like we were a bit too optimistic. Disney just revealed that Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will premiere on Disney Plus on November 12 as a part of Disney Plus Day.

