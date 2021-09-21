CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Cardinals sculpture unveiling on Sunday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Rob Rappold is announcing that the Rising Cardinals Sculpture at the new plaza on the corner of Heber and Neville Street will be unveiled this Sunday at 2 p.m. The cardinal sculpture was designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards. The plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and constructed by the City’s Public Works Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.

