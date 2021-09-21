Rising Cardinals sculpture unveiling on Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction is set to begin this fall on a new performance and event space next to the Hippodrome Theatre that will allow the arts complex to host more shows and cater to smaller performing arts groups. The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit hosting outreach and education programs in the larger France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, announced on Tuesday that crews will begin the $18.6 million renovation of a former bank next to the theater in the coming months. The project is expected to be completed in 2023. Once finished, the new space, known as M&T Bank Pavilion, will allow the...

