Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures are mixed overnight with corn and soymeal lower while wheat and the rest of the soy complex is firmer. Charts are starting to turn up for soybeans and oil with spring wheat futures close to doing the same.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO