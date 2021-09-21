CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sharon Kennedy: Three cheers for Ponds

Marie Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two months ago I used the last of my expensive facial night cream. I don’t like to use the day cream at night because it has SPF in it and I can assure you there’s no sunlight in my bedroom past midnight so no fear of getting sunburned. Anyway, I remembered the small jar of Ponds pushed into a corner underneath the bathroom sink. I dug it out and started using it. Last week I scraped the last little bit from the jar. It was only when I substituted the expensive day cream at night I realized that good old Ponds was the better choice.

www.sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Castle News

Crowds return to celebrate Sharon

City streets in and around downtown came alive Saturday, as thousands of people gathered to celebrate the return of WaterFire Sharon. East State Street closed from Main to Dock Street, where an oversized American flag fluttered over the crowd. Sounds of rock music and laughter and smells of popcorn, food,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wisfarmer.com

Pond at Roshara is filled with surprises

When we bought our farm in 1966, the pond in the valley to the west of the buildings could best be described as a large puddle in a good-sized marsh. Slowly the water level increased. By 1973-1975, the pond was filled to its banks. It was a place for swimming...
WISCONSIN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
Fox News

Fishing record revoked in Connecticut

There’s more than one way to lose a record. The Connecticut Fish and Wildlife department recently announced that a recently set fishing record had been rescinded. The decision came after it was determined that the fish that had been caught and released could not be properly identified by photo and video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponds#Cheers#Advertising#Steroids#Avon#Noxzema#Alka Seltzer#Milk Bones
crowrivermedia.com

Cheers

Cheers to Joe for making the small, engraved plaques needed for a special Christmas ornament. Cheers and thank you to the middle-aged gentleman stranger with a gray kitten in a basket who came out of a store the other day and said “Hi.” As he walked by, he gently put his kitten-filled basket on the passenger seat through an open window with friendly uplifting words, and soul-soothing compliments. I was having one of those everything-is-going-wrong kind of days, but our five-minute conversation cleared my head and changed my attitude for the rest of the day. God sends angels on a timely manner in perfect form.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Marie Evening News

5 fun things to do in the Eastern Upper Peninsula this weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are five fun things to do in the Eastern Upper Peninsula:. Ditmyer's Redbarn Farm is hosting a pumpkin party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and again on Oct. 2 and 3. The farm is located at 2664 W. 5 Mile Road in the Sault. There will be farm-grown pumpkins for sale, hay wagon rides, farm animals, a 4-acre corn maze, pumpkin painting, corn sandbox, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin smashing, apple slingshot and a concession stand. Admission is $3 but children who are under five years old are free. There will be ticket sales this year for all activities, each ticket costs $1 and activities will range from one to five tickets each.
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
wheatoncollege.edu

Makeover for Peacock Pond

The unseasonably hot day on Wednesday, September 15, provided the perfect backdrop for taking a plunge into Peacock Pond. But the Wheaton students who ventured into these waters in rubber boots and waders had a more pressing mission at hand: removing stubborn, invasive plants. Image gallery below. Sophomore Abigail “Abby”...
NORTON, MA
Times Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! It’s fall and I am ready for recipes with apples — apple cakes, apple sauce and apple pie. Are you ready for this great recipe? I promise you will love it. In the kitchen this week I made a great recipe and it was an easy, one bowl recipe. This is my kind of recipe. I love apples. And they make your house smell so good, too. This is a fantastic coffee cake, breakfast cake, or just a delicious dessert. Be sure to add a big scoop of ice cream. Delicious!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
Vindy.com

WaterFire Sharon makes ‘Memories’

“Memories” is the theme as WaterFire Sharon returns on Saturday. Festivities start at 2 p.m. in downtown Sharon, Pa., with an artisan marketplace and food court from 2 to 11 p.m. More than 50 local and regional artists will be selling their creations, and he food court will include pulled pork, mac-and-cheese, hot sausage, cheesesteak sandwiches, fries, gyros, nachos, corn dogs and other favorites.
SHARON, PA
The Herald

WaterFire Sharon Schedule of events

Saturday’s WaterFire Sharon event will comply with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks. Organizers are encouraging social distancing, and the city of Sharon is providing hand-sanitizing stations. Face masks will...
SHARON, PA
Amomama

Man Renovating an Old House Drops a Brick and Finds a Key Inside — Story of the Day

A man renovating a house knocked down a loose brick to discover a strange key inside. He followed the trail of the key and learned an important lesson. John Smith was one of the dozens of young men out on the streets looking for a means to support themselves and, in several cases, their families. They were all chasing the American dream, looking to become millionaires.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Only In Texas

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Texas Costs Just $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Log cabins are a charming relic of pioneer days, reminding us of an era when life was still simple. Tucked away in the wooded landscape of Canyon Lake is a secluded log cabin that you can rent for just $100 per night. Surrounded by trees, the cabin feels remote even though it’s just a short drive from Gruene, Wimberley, and the lakefront itself. Come unplug for a while and enjoy a cozy, relaxing getaway far removed from the stresses of everyday life. You’ll never want to leave!
TEXAS STATE
Marie Evening News

The Wicked Sister hosting fundraiser for Hospice of the EUP

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Wicked Sister is hosting its 7th Annual Battle of the Breweries for Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula on Oct. 11. “This is, hands down, my favorite event hosted at The Wicked Sister,” said Cathy Howell, owner of The Wicked Sister, in an email. “Our staff for the event is 100% volunteer with Wicked Sister crew and members of the community graciously donating their time to make Battle of the Breweries a huge success each year.”
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy