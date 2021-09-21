Sharon Kennedy: Three cheers for Ponds
About two months ago I used the last of my expensive facial night cream. I don’t like to use the day cream at night because it has SPF in it and I can assure you there’s no sunlight in my bedroom past midnight so no fear of getting sunburned. Anyway, I remembered the small jar of Ponds pushed into a corner underneath the bathroom sink. I dug it out and started using it. Last week I scraped the last little bit from the jar. It was only when I substituted the expensive day cream at night I realized that good old Ponds was the better choice.www.sooeveningnews.com
