In Netflix’s Next Interactive Special, the WWE’s New Day Must ‘Escape the Undertaker’

Kofi Kingston recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. “I haven’t run that fast in a decade,” Kingston says. “It was uncontrollable excitement. It was such an emotional day. I’ve been around the business long enough to know you don’t celebrate anything until it actually happens. Throughout the day, I had this energy in body, but I was scared to let it out. Something could have changed, and I didn’t want to jinx anything. When it actually happened, all that energy came pouring out.”

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO