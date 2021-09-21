CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

In Netflix’s Next Interactive Special, the WWE’s New Day Must ‘Escape the Undertaker’

By ScreenCrush Staff
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the tradition of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild comes a new and slightly surreal interactive special from Netflix. This one pits WWE wrestlers The Undertaker and the New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E) against one another in a battle for control of the Undertaker’s mystical urn. (In the world of WWE, the Undertaker’s urn gives him magic powers. Yes, he’s a magical, wrestling dead guy who draws power from an urn, because wrestling is just the best.)

klaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: Ronda Rousey Checks on Her Chicken in New Vlog, SmackDown Preview Video, Sam Roberts Chats With Danhausen

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog where she talks about dealing with her egg laying chicken Goomba:. – WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, highlighting Universal champion Roman Reigns being forced to deal with a lurking Brock Lesnar, along with The Demon Finn Balor.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Escapes WWE Extreme Rules as SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch escaped Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view as SmackDown Women's Champion, thanks in large part to a surprise return from Sasha Banks. Bianca Belair managed to power out of Lynch's Disarmer submission late in the bout and was on the verge of hitting The KOD, only for Banks to run and force the disqualification. "The Boss" then attacked both women, leaving Lynch in the ring still grasping her title.
WWE
startattle.com

Escape The Undertaker (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Can The New Day survive the surprises at The Undertaker’s spooky mansion? It’s up to you to decide their fate in this interactive WWE-themed special. Startattle.com – Escape The Undertaker 2021. Genre : Mystery. Country : United States. Language : English. Production : WWE Studios. Distributor : Netflix. Escape The...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
ewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Discusses Big E’s WWE Title Win, The Usos vs. New Day Rivalry, More

Kofi Kingston recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. “I haven’t run that fast in a decade,” Kingston says. “It was uncontrollable excitement. It was such an emotional day. I’ve been around the business long enough to know you don’t celebrate anything until it actually happens. Throughout the day, I had this energy in body, but I was scared to let it out. Something could have changed, and I didn’t want to jinx anything. When it actually happened, all that energy came pouring out.”
WWE
Yardbarker

Escape The Undertaker Trailer & Release Date

Viewers will make decisions for New Day throughout the movie. You’ll guide former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, current WWE Champion Big E, and future WWE Champion Xavier Woods through The Undertaker’s house as they attempt to gain the Power of the Urn. Undertaker has some pretty creepy stuff in his house. We get a look at some traps that look like they’re straight from Saw, some coffins, and a morgue in Undertaker’s house. All classic, creepy things.
MOVIES
IGN

Netflix's Next Bandersnatch-Style Game Is a WWE Horror Adventure

Netflix has released the first trailer for Escape the Undertaker, an upcoming WWE-themed special that allows viewers to control how the plot unfolds. The trailer for the choose-your-own-adventure experience sees The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston take on a series of supernatural challenges at The Undertaker's mansion, which has been transformed into an extreme haunted house, where viewers are granted the authority to choose the participants fate. Check it out below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Debut And More Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Four matches and a segment have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring debut next Tuesday. D’Angelo (Joe Ariola), billed as a mafia-connected amateur wrestler, cut a new promo this week and confirmed that he will carry on the family tradition next week. You can see his latest vignette below.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Combat#Haunted House
PWMania

Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT Show

Four matches and a segment have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring debut next Tuesday. D’Angelo (Joe Ariola), billed as a mafia-connected amateur wrestler, cut a new promo this week and confirmed that he will carry on the family tradition next week. You can see his latest vignette below.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

New Dave Chappelle Netflix Special "The Closer" To Be Released Next Week

Dave Chappelle is stand-up comedy's biggest and most important icon. His influence is apparent in so many stand-ups today and since signing a deal with Netflix rumored to be around $60 million back in 2016, Chappelle's return to the limelight has been impressive. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images. In 2017, Chappelle came...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

QCode, Vertigo Entertainment Team on ‘The Burned Photo’ Horror Podcast, Based on a Reddit Thread

Podcast and media studio QCode teamed with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” movies, for horror podcast series “The Burned Photo.” The thriller, created by author Nicole Exposito and based on the Reddit /nosleep subreddit, stars Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”) and Katherine McNamara (“The Flash”). It will premiere Sept. 30 on all major podcast platforms, with the first three episodes available immediately and exclusively to QCode Plus subscribers ($2.99/month) on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Listen to the trailer at this link. “The Burned Photo” follows two strangers (Bingwa and McNamara) who uncover a generational...
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Fightful

Former WWE Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away At 46

The wrestling world lost another one of its Brethren today as Ryan Sakoda passed away at the age of 46 years old. A part of WWE ruthless aggression era, Ryan Sakoda is best known for being one of Tajiri’s Yakuza-style henchmen. This pairing was known as Kyo Dai, and he was paired with Jimmy Wang Yang who at the time was known as Akio.
WWE
Popculture

Kevin Hart's Next Big Netflix Movie Revealed

Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray are teaming up for a Netflix release. A source tells The Wrap the two are working on Lift, a heist film for the streaming service. Lift is written by Dan Kunka and was acquired by Netflix this past March. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing the film for Genre Pictures. Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are also producing for 6th & Idaho. Hart and Brian Smiley are producing for the comedian's production company HartBeat Productions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Describes Her Interactions With UFC's Conor McGregor

WWE's Becky Lynch and UFC's Conor McGregor have been connected in the eyes of wrestling fans ever since the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion took on her persona as "The Man" back in 2018. The two have interacted on social media in the past and Lynch even did the voiceover for McGregor's fight against Dustin Poirier earlier this year, but the two have surprisingly never met face-to-face. Lynch recently spoke with BT Sport and said that despite McGregor's hot-headed reputation, he's never been anything but nice to her.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reveal their WWE Draft 2021

WWE Draft 2021 is just a few days away. Taking place over two nights, the entire roster of both the main roster brands will be refreshed and new feuds will kick-off. This year, several NXT Superstars are also expected to be a part of the WWE Draft. The WWE Universe is really excited for the draft as they never know which brand their favorite Superstars will be moving too.
WWE
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy