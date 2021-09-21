CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Local News: September 21st, 2021

silvercityradio.com
 9 days ago

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. The CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center, G. Scott Manis, has announced that GRMC is seeking comments at a public meeting to be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 5th. According to the notice, Gila Regional Medical Center will be filing an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to apply for medical equipment and ambulances. The meeting, which is open to the public will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at the Grant County Administration Center located at 1400 Highway 180 East in Silver City. In addition, in accordance with the latest public health order, all individuals ages 2 and older shall wear a mask or multilayer cloth face covering in all indoor public settings except when eating or drinking.

