India Pyrethroids Market to be Driven by its increasing application in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized more than $6.5 million in fake U.S. currency Tuesday that came from Russia. According to U.S. Customs, the currency came via international air cargo and was addressed to a place in Chicago, carrying millions in counterfeit U.S. dollars in a total of five parcels. The agency says the bills were marked as “prop money” but resembled real money too closely. This is the latest bust made by Philadelphia officers, who also seized nearly $100,000 in fake euros and dollars earlier this month. The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the bills were counterfeit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO