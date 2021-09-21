CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona’s New COVID Czar: “I’m Staying Away from Divisive, Hyper-Partisan Political Arguments”

azdem.org
 8 days ago

PHOENIX — Over the weekend, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, who is now tasked with leading Arizona’s COVID-19 response, admitted to asking Republican Governor Doug Ducey to stop politicizing the pandemic. In sharp contrast to Gov. Ducey, Dr. Carmona vowed to stay out of “political arguments from which the public gets no benefit”, “play with the hand” he’s been dealt, and “circumvent” the “framework” that Ducey has pushed over the last twenty months.

azdem.org

Comments / 0

Related
azdem.org

ICYMI: Ducey, it’s time to protect schools and our children

PHOENIX — Yesterday, the Editorial Board of the Arizona Republic published a scathing condemnation of Governor Doug Ducey’s COVID-19 response on the front page of the state’s largest newspaper. As a direct result of Gov. Ducey’s incompetent and politically motivated decision-making, rural hospitals are “nearing collapse,” statewide infection rates far...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Carmona
Person
Doug Ducey
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Arizona Democratic Party#U S Surgeon#Republican#Arizonans#American#Gop#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Businesses Deserve Better Than Partisan Politics

Unfortunately, despite all of this, a handful of lawmakers on Capitol Hill are opting to choose politics over supporting the millions of men and women who make up our nation’s small businesses. Any bill that seeks to raise taxes on investments that Arizona’s small businesses depend on to generate revenue...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy