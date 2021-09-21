Arizona’s New COVID Czar: “I’m Staying Away from Divisive, Hyper-Partisan Political Arguments”
PHOENIX — Over the weekend, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, who is now tasked with leading Arizona’s COVID-19 response, admitted to asking Republican Governor Doug Ducey to stop politicizing the pandemic. In sharp contrast to Gov. Ducey, Dr. Carmona vowed to stay out of “political arguments from which the public gets no benefit”, “play with the hand” he’s been dealt, and “circumvent” the “framework” that Ducey has pushed over the last twenty months.azdem.org
