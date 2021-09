Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Ford is ending car manufacturing in one of the world’s largest markets: India. The company had previously offered locally produced vehicles like the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour, all designed with the Indian market in mind. But it seems that, over the past 10 years, Ford has accumulated more than $2 billion in losses due to its Indian manufacturing unit. Engine production at the Sanand manufacturing plant will continue for export, while the EcoSport will quietly bow out of the U.S.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO