Global Fire Truck Market to be Driven by the rising demand with adoption of new technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

charlottestar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Fire Truck' Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fire Truck market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
charlottestar.com

Australian stocks defy doom and gloom, All Ords rises 130 points

Despite widespread power failures across China, the ailing of property giant China Evergrande, and disappointing Chinese manufacturing data, stocks in Asia on Thursday steadied. "It is likely that the power crunch in China will persist until end-2021, as the local governments are under pressure to fulfil emission reduction goals for...
ECONOMY
charlottestar.com

What You Need to Know About US Tourist Visas

People often overstay their visas on different kinds of visas, but the American government needs to ensure you intend to return home. A tourist visa is determined primarily by whether you can prove you have strong ties, a job, or social responsibilities at home that require you to be home.
U.S. POLITICS
WWD

H&M Sees 158% Gain in Q3 Net Profits

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — A boycott in China and supply chain disruption continue to weigh on H&M Group, which reported a significant leap in profits for the third quarter on Thursday. The Swedish fast-fashion retailer saw its profit after financial items leap 158 percent year-on-year, to 6.09 billion Swedish kronor, or $694.8 million at current exchange, in the three months to Aug. 31.More from WWDH&M's Designer Collabs Have Caused Many A Consumer Frenzy Over the YearsAcne Studios RTW Spring 2021Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2022 “The H&M Group’s increase in profit for the quarter is mainly a result...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

There’s a New China Threat to Textile Supply Chains

Supply chains just can’t catch a break these days. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:

