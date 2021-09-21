CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth grade class cleans up around Sullivan Roadhouse

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Stossmeister’s fifth grade class from Delta Elementary School recently walked to the Sullivan Roadhouse to clean the plant beds and get the area ready for winter. The annual event is now in its ninth year, but this was Stossmeister’s first time after taking over for Todd Hanson as a fifth grade teacher.

