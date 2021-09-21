Fifth grade class cleans up around Sullivan Roadhouse

I became a teacher in the most unlikely of ways. While I have always loved children, my first career choice was a pediatric optometrist. I was working at an optometrist's office at the time and was enrolled in Dowling's Pre-Medicine program. Due to my love of children, I took a second summer job as a 1:1 aide for a little boy with autism. That little boy changed not only the trajectory of my career but completely altered my life. This little boy was so brilliant, capable and compassionate. I sat in on his CPSE meeting, and after I explained how well he was doing, another member of the committee looked me straight in the eyes and said, "I'm not sure why you're wasting your time with him when he will never be able to do anything the way he is supposed to." Her words gripped my heart and I was overwhelmed with sadness, but I quickly turned that sadness into a passion. My thoughts were, "If not me, who?!" I was confident that this boy was going to do great things and that he was already an inspiring human. I knew from that second on that I could make a difference. ... I went on to get my Masters's in Special Education with a concentration in Autism. This little boy taught me that every child deserves a champion because every child is a champion. At only four years old, he changed my life.

