BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 36-year-old Morganton woman who was supposed to get married next month died from COVID-19 pneumonia. Robin Colley’s family said that she was not vaccinated, which is something her brother, Brandon Colley, said he is considering, along with others who knew his sister. “We’ve talked about it,” he said. “We have. Like I said, just here recently, while my sister was in the hospital, I have had friends who decided to take the vaccine.”

MORGANTON, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO