Interior Design

DIY Kitchen Table from a DOOR! One Day Table Build | Cheap and Easy

By April Wilkerson
wilkerdos.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYa’ll ready for a one day build? I now have a video out on how I built a DIY modern dining table, starting with a cheap hollow core door. This design would also make a great desk. It’s an easy build that takes just a day. I chose to laminate this table with zebra wood veneer, but you could choose any wood veneer you like. I used some steel X Frame Table legs and this table was together in no time at all.

wilkerdos.com

