CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Caregivers charged with Hazel Place’s death at assisted living facility

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 8 days ago

You need to enable JavaScript to view this site. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

A Michigan doctor said 6 out of 8 patients who questioned his medical advice on COVID-19 have died

A Michigan pulmonologist recounted interactions with eight patients who were severely suffering from COVID-19 while they ignored the reality of the virus in a Facebook post. On Friday, Dr. Matthew Trunsky, the director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health network hospital in Troy, Michigan, told The Washington Post six of those eight patients have since died.
MICHIGAN STATE
westsidenewsny.com

Survey finds that the majority of caregivers in NY believe assisted living facilities provide a safe environment for seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented challenges for assisted living communities to protect their vulnerable senior citizen residents. The Empire State Association of Assisted Living (ESAAL) recently conducted an independent survey to gauge the public’s perception of assisted living facilities after the biggest health crisis of this lifetime. The survey was...
HEALTH SERVICES
survivornet.com

‘Anchored then Did a PET Scan,’ Says FOX’s Lindy Thackston as She Continues Working while Fighting Stage 4 Cancer In Preparation for Lung Surgery

FOX’s Lindy Thackston battled colorectal cancer earlier this year, and doctors recently found a spot on her lung – showing that her colorectal cancer had spread; she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She’s back at work and prepping for lung cancer surgery, which she shared with fans in a recent Instagram story.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Javascript#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie’s Mom Admits Camping With Son Days After He Returned Home Without Gabby Petito, Confirms Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Tip

Brian Laundrie's mother Roberta is confirming Dog The Bounty Hunter's tip that she went on a camping trip with her son days after he returned home without Gabby Petito. According to WFLA, Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said Roberta, her husband Christopher, and Brian visited a campground at Ft. De Soto Park from September 6 through 8.
RELATIONSHIPS
Connecticut Post

Employees at East Haven assisted living facility suffer from fentanyl overdoses; patients left unsupervised

EAST HAVEN - The only two employees at an East Haven assisted living facility were incapacitated Wednesday afternoon as they suffered from accidental fentanyl overdoses, leaving patients unsupervised, according to the East Haven Police Department. A visiting nurse stopped by the Caroline Manor Assisted Living Facility on Clark Avenue Wednesday...
EAST HAVEN, CT
fox26houston.com

Brian Laundrie Search: Will the parents be charged?

As the manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie, there's a lot of speculation about the role his parents may or may not have played in helping him disappear after the murder of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. They say they have no idea where their son is, but a lot of Internet sleuths have been quick to point out some suspicious behavior.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

86-Year-Old Mesa County Woman Dies After Allegedly Being Left Outside In Heat For 6 Hours, Assisted Living Caregivers Charged

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser charged three assisted living caregivers in the death of a resident at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. According to a news release, the three charged allegedly left resident Hazel Place, 86, outside in the heat for six hours. According to court documents, Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, are charged with the negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide. Martinez and Johnston are also charged with second-degree forgery. The AG says arrest affidavits for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WRGB

Industry survey finds most nursing homes, assisted living facilities face staffing crisis

WASHINGTON (WZTV) — Nearly every nursing home in the United States is facing a staffing crisis, according to the American Health Care Association (AHCA). A survey by AHCA and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) of nursing homes throughout the country found 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers reported workforce situations getting worse over the last three months.
HEALTH SERVICES
Thrive Global

What I Wish I Knew When I Transitioned My Mom into an Assisted Living Facility

My mother was diagnosed with dementia six years ago and I had to go through one of the hardest decisions a child will ever have to make for their parent. After much consideration, I had to make arrangements to have her transition from her beloved Brooklyn home into an assisted living facility in New Jersey. This is a decision that many people eventually have to make. Statistics show that 1 in 3 seniors die with dementia (more than breast and prostate cancer combined!). For many of us, it is not a question of “if,” it is a question of “when.” So, what do you do when your parent becomes the child?
RELATIONSHIPS
Peninsula Daily News

Sheepdog making rounds at assisted living facility

SEQUIM — A sheepdog in sheep’s clothing? That seems to work for Don and Susan Sorensen’s dog Thor, who has been a weekly visitor to Sherwood Assisted Living. Thor, of the Maremma sheepdog breed, makes his rounds at Sherwood for about 90 minutes, saying hello and getting some attention at the facility off West Hendrickson Road.
SEQUIM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy