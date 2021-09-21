Caregivers charged with Hazel Place’s death at assisted living facility

My mother was diagnosed with dementia six years ago and I had to go through one of the hardest decisions a child will ever have to make for their parent. After much consideration, I had to make arrangements to have her transition from her beloved Brooklyn home into an assisted living facility in New Jersey. This is a decision that many people eventually have to make. Statistics show that 1 in 3 seniors die with dementia (more than breast and prostate cancer combined!). For many of us, it is not a question of “if,” it is a question of “when.” So, what do you do when your parent becomes the child?

